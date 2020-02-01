Coconino withstands Badgers’ late push

PRESCOTT — A red-hot shooting night from Jason Parent was not enough to help Prescott boys basketball keep pace with Coconino as the Badgers came up short 66-61 on Friday.

The Badgers definitely know how to make things interesting, no doubt about it. This was exactly the case in a home game against region-leaders Coconino but to the Badgers’ dismay, their late comeback attempt fell short after being down 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Honestly, we had a nice first quarter and they kind of dictated the tempo even though it was tied after the first quarter,” Prescott head coach Travis Stedman said. “But I think we just kind of got tired and they started hitting some really, really tough shots that put us in a hole.”

As Stedman alluded to, both sides played evenly in the opening frame but the Badgers led for most of way until the final minute. Parent had it going from the start as he hit four field goals, with two of them coming from beyond the arc.



However, the Panthers, who were led by Preston Olney (22pts), went on a little run to start the second quarter. Prescott would fall behind by six points but the team battled back to take a brief 31-30 lead, which wound up being their last of the game. A nice open-court flush by Sam Yeager highlighted that run by Prescott.

Soon after, Coconino siezed complete control of the game as they locked down defensively before. The Badgers struggled to score inside the paint and Parent’s three-point shooting was essentially the only thing keeping them in the game.

“It just comes from reps in the gym, just shooting every day and just practicing all the time,” Parent said on his big performance as he finished with seven three-pointers. “I mean this was obviously one of my better games, but I practice that all the time so that wasn’t really unexpected.”

After opening up a 43-33 lead going into the half, Coconino grew their lead in the third quarter. The Prescott defense struggled to get stops while the Panthers continued to hit tough shot after tough shot.

Korey Schwartz had a solid night by putting up 14 points, but he was quiet in that third quarter, along with the rest of the Badgers. The 6-foot-5 center is Prescott’s main weapon in the post but the Panthers were making life difficult at the rim, resulting in a scoreless quarter for him.

However, Prescott turned it all around in the final quarter as they gave Coconino a taste of their own defensive medicine. Despite being down 59-46 at the start of the fourth, the Badgers held the Panthers scoreless for nearly six minutes and finally lifted the lid off their basket.

“Perennially, the fourth quarter has been our worst all year and to be honest, it was real simple. It was, ‘We have an opportunity here to put ourselves back in a basketball game but it’s not going to happen by us making shots. It’s going to happen by us using our length, using our speed, keeping them to one shot and rebounding that missed shot.’ And fortunately, that’s what we did,” Stedman said.

Parent and Milap Owens hit some big shots down the stretch while Tucker Koning provided a much-needed burst of energy off the bench. However, Olney also nailed a big three-pointer to give the Panthers a 62-59 lead after it was all tied up, ultimately spelling curtains for Prescott.

“It’s pretty simple: They hit shots at the end and we didn’t,” Yeager said. “The game could’ve went either way but it’s a tough loss. We just got to move on to the next game.”

The Badgers have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule as they currently sit in fifth place in the Grand Canyon Region with a 5-5 record. Coconino (9-1) has virtually run away with the region title already but the Badgers still have a realistic shot at second place and a berth for the state playoffs.

Prescott will travel to Kingman to face Lee Williams (16-9, 5-4 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday, Feb.4.

