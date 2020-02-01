OFFERS
Badgers on the rise, crush Lee Williams 9-0
Prep Boys Soccer

Prescott midfielder Cade Tutrone (6) collects a pass during a game against Flagstaff on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Prescott midfielder Cade Tutrone (6) collects a pass during a game against Flagstaff on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 11:05 p.m.

Prescott rolling ahead of Monday’s clash with Bradshaw Mountain

PRESCOTT — Ever since Grand Canyon Region play started, Prescott boys soccer has been out for blood as the Badgers have now won four of their last five by stomping Lee Williams 9-0 on Friday.

Region foes Mingus, Coconino and now Lee Williams have all fallen victim to Prescott’s recent rampage, losing by a combined score of 18-0. Even in a 1-0 loss to region leaders Flagstaff, the Badgers were arguably the better side and definitely could’ve won if they hadn’t missed their penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the game.

Nevertheless, Prescott remained unfazed by its gut-wrenching loss to the Eagles and bounced back this week with wins over Coconino and Lee Williams. In Friday’s contest against Lee Williams, the Badgers didn’t waste any time and score three goals within the first two minutes.

By the 15-minute mark, the Badgers were already up by four goals and never looked back from there. Seven different Badgers scored in the victory, including Cade Tutrone (3), Matt Kaitschuck (1), Frankie Castro (1), Lucas Miller (1), Zach Jones (1), Diego Sanchez (1) and Anthony Carr (1).

“It was a good game to get the other players some minutes in preparation for a potential playoff run,” Prescott head coach Phil Reid said. “It’s important to get those players quality minutes as they will be needed when we go up against tougher opponents and to keep the momentum during those games.”

UP NEXT

On deck for Prescott (6-6-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon) is a cross-town rivalry game against Bradshaw Mountain (7-6-1, 3-2 Grand Canyon) on Monday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott.

This game will be the second leg of a doubleheader as the girls will play right before at 5 p.m. This doubleheader was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was changed to Monday due to a statewide shortage of referees.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

