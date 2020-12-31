Obituary Notice: David McCormack
Originally Published: December 31, 2020 3:15 p.m.
David McCormack was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Springfield, Vermont, and passed away Dec. 25, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
