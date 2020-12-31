OFFERS
Obituary: Carolina Chavez

Carolina Chavez

Carolina Chavez

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 3:20 p.m.

Carolina Chavez, beloved mother and wife, passed peacefully in her home at the age of 87, on Christmas Eve 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Carolina was born on a ranch in El Poleo, Chihuahua, Mexico. She came to Arizona with her husband, Fidencio Chavez, in 1955.

They moved to Prescott in 1960 where Fidencio worked at the Iron King Mine. They had their daughters, Elva (Brambila) and Delia (Rivera) with them. Their son, Raymond, was born in Prescott.

Carolina loved singing, gardening and had an eye for fashion. Carolina was a devout Catholic who volunteered with the Legion of Mary, at Sacred Heart Church. Carolina tried to never miss a game where her children or grandchildren were playing, and many recall her enthusiastic cheering. We will always remember her amazing laugh, smile and personality.

Carolina is survived by her husband, Fidencio, they would have been married 65 years on New Year’s Day. She had three children, Elva, Delia and Raymond. She has seven beloved grandchildren, and 12 beloved great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Angel Care Hospice, Bayada Palliative care and Clint for their care of Carolina.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for immediate family only. Friends and family who wish to pay their respects can view the Rosary live-stream on Facebook, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral and burial will also be available on live-stream on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 4, from 11 to 1:30. Please send an email to carolinachavezlive tream@gmail.com and the link will be sent to you. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolina’s name can be made to Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. Prescott, AZ, 86301.

Information provided by survivors.

