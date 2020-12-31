OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 31
Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals recalled due to plastic fragments

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 6:20 p.m.

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to a recall alert distributed by Yavapai County Community Health Services, the meals may contain pieces of white hard plastic.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week that the following product is subject to recall:

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “Lean Cuisine baked chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide including grocery outlets in the Prescott and quad-city area.

The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Corporate Communications, Dana Stambaugh, at dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com or 571-457-3803.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

