FTC warns of ‘Get paid to drive’ car wrap scam

The Federal Trade Commission is warning the public about car wrap scams that have targeted younger consumers and college students, a group known to look for ways to make a few extra bucks. (PNN illustration)

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 6:10 p.m.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that scammers are impersonating legitimate companies to trick people into a car wrap scam.

The agency announced this week that scammers are saying they’re from the well-known brands Marlboro or Purell. According to the FTC, here is how the scam plays out.

The scammers send emails and post to social media and job boards with messages like “Get paid to drive.” They offer to pay you up to $700 a week if you’ll drive around with your car or truck wrapped to advertise a well-known product. But they’re not really affiliated with the brands. They just want your money, the FTC explained.

If you message them back, they’ll send you a check to deposit into your bank account. Then they’ll say to use some of that money to pay their “decal agent” to put the ads on your car. They’ll tell you to pay by money order, Walmart money services, or by making a cash deposit directly into the decal agent’s bank account — all ways that are hard to cancel or get your money back.

So what’s really going on? The “decal agent” is really the scammer. And that check you just deposited? That was fake — which means the money you sent is coming out of your own pocket. So, if you deposited a $1,500 check and sent $500 to the “decal agent,” you’re out $500 of your own money. (And you don’t get to keep that $1,000, either.)

This scam especially targets those trying to earn extra money. An FTC analysis published earlier this year showed that fake check scams hit 20- and 30-year-olds hard in the wallet. People reported a median loss in 2019 of $1,988. For this reason, the agency is asking consumers to share this scam alert.

If you spot a scam like this, report it to the FTC online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

