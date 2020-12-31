OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 2: Prescott man wanted for aggravated assault, auto theft

Nelson Lisandro Ordonez-Ordonez

Nelson Lisandro Ordonez-Ordonez

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 6:05 p.m.

For Day 2 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating a wanted 39-year-old fugitive, Nelson Lisandro Ordonez-Ordonez.

In the evening hours of Feb. 2, 2018, Ordonez was involved in two-car rollover collision in the area of southbound Interstate 17 near milepost 252. Witnesses stated Ordonez was driving very aggressively prior to entering the victim’s lane and colliding with her car causing her car to leave the roadway and roll.

Both vehicles were damaged, and Ordonez fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The next day, Ordonez was dropped off at the YCSO substation in Black Canyon City by a concerned motorist where a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety placed him under arrest.

A follow-up investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen at the time Ordonez was involved in the collision. He is no longer in custody and has not dealt with his charges.

CHARGES

Ordonez now has a Felony Warrant with a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault, endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident, auto theft, and criminal damage.

DESCRIPTION

Ordonez is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that reads, “Nelson,” across his abdomen. His last known address was in the Prescott area.

REWARD

Anyone providing information leading to Ordonez’s arrest could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

