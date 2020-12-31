OFFERS
Arizona sets hospitalization high amid surge in virus cases
210 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 more confirmed deaths in Yavapai County overnight

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tries on protective gloves with Nancy Zismann, a Banner Health chief clinical services officer, inside a tent where the vaccine will be stored in freezers at negative 79 degrees Celsius at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Arizona hospitals have been hammered by the surge of COVID-19 patients, who occupy over half of the state’s inpatient beds and nearly three of every five ICU beds. (David Wallace/The Associated Press)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tries on protective gloves with Nancy Zismann, a Banner Health chief clinical services officer, inside a tent where the vaccine will be stored in freezers at negative 79 degrees Celsius at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Arizona hospitals have been hammered by the surge of COVID-19 patients, who occupy over half of the state’s inpatient beds and nearly three of every five ICU beds. (David Wallace/The Associated Press)

AP and staff report
Originally Published: December 31, 2020 11:46 a.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Arizona on Thursday reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths as the state's health care system struggled to cope with a surge that set another hospitalization record.

The 7,718 new infections that the Department of Health Services reported brings the statewide totals to 520,207 cases and 8,864 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 4,564 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, were the latest in a string of pandemic highs set since early December. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds dropped slightly to 1,028, down from Tuesday's record of 1,076, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Arizona hospitals have been hammered by the surge of COVID-19 patients, who occupy over half of the state's inpatient beds and nearly three of every five ICU beds.

Phoenix-based Banner Health, the largest health system in the state, said Wednesday that it had suspended elective surgeries to free up capacity for treating COVID-19 patients. Some of Banner's hospitals were among those resorting to turning away patients arriving by ambulance or being transferred from other hospitals, while still accepting walk-in patients needing emergency care.

Arizona had the nation's fourth-highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, behind California, Tennessee and Rhode Island. The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing a state's population by the number of new cases.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily confirmed cases dropped from about 6,659 reported on Dec. 16 to the average of 5,602 reported on Wednesday, while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 64 to 77 over the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the COVID Tracking Project.

With the state behind on setting up a mass vaccination program, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday ordered the Department of Health Services to establish a statewide distribution system rather than continuing to rely on county health departments to manage the program in their own areas.

photo

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center receives requests for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) orders daily, which Rachel Mills, left, and Seth Paget, right, are pictured distributing on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the snow. Healthcare partners, emergency response agencies, senior long-term care facilities, congregate settings and local businesses have been able to request PPE as needed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The state resupplies counties with PPE on a weekly basis with items such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and gowns, which Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stores. YCCHS always has a cache of emergency response supplies, but it has been used extensively during the pandemic. (YCCHS)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 82,223 residents with 11,586 positive cases, 4,657 recovered, and 214 deaths.

YRMC West has 64 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 29 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports nine COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools at https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

