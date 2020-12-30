When and how can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is receiving hundreds of calls each day from residents asking when and how they can receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

It depends on your health status, age and work. It also depends on the amount of vaccine received in accomplishing the first phase — called Phase 1A — which is already underway for frontline health care workers and nursing home residents who are getting vaccinated.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) anticipates moving into the next prioritized phase, called 1B, in mid- to late-January statewide.

Some counties may move into this phase earlier.

Arizonans 75 and older are now prioritized to be included in this second 1B phase, which also includes frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.

Details on how to register for the vaccine and exactly when Phase1B will start have not yet been released.

The third phase, called 1C, includes: people aged 65 to 74 years because they too are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19; people aged 16 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19; and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.

According to YCCHS, enough vaccine could be available for the rest of the population by late spring, but summer or even fall 2021 is more likely.

How will you know when it’s your turn for a COVID vaccination?

It is complicated and there are still many questions yet to be answered. Will you get a text from your doctor? Will you read about it online? Will you have to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to know when it’s your turn in line?

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out to limited groups of people across the United States, how people learn they are eligible to get their shots won’t be as clear while supplies remain limited, according to public health and policy experts and state vaccination plans.

Right now, health care workers getting vaccinated find out through their employer, the facilities that are providing the vaccine. Pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens are planning to go into tens of thousands of long-term care facilities to provide initial doses to residents and staff.

As the rollout expands, the CDC’s playbook on vaccine distribution says it will also develop a screening tool for people to determine their own eligibility. That tool will then point them to VaccineFinder.org, an existing platform that connects the public to information about where they can get seasonal flu vaccines, vaccines for travel and other routinely recommendation vaccines.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced in November that it is partnering with pharmacy chains around the country to provide vaccine as supplies become more available. CVS said in a statement that the public will be able to make appointments to get the vaccine at their pharmacies online or via an 800 number, once the vaccine is more widely available.

YCCHS will continue to work with priority group providers who have signed up on its website at yavapai.us/chs/c19Vax to match up with area care facilities that will offer the vaccine to the public.

Please remember that health care officials have been working on the vaccine rollout through the holiday season, and many details are expected to be forthcoming in the coming week.

If you have other questions you can call the county health department at 928-442-5103.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, that the state will be revamping its COVID-19 vaccine distribution system. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.