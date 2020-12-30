Obituary: Lois Elizabeth Allbright

Lois Elizabeth Allbright died in Prescott, Arizona on December 10, 2020, after a long illness, and a Covid-19 infection. She was a mother, a writer and a teacher. She was born in Shanghai, China, on October 1, 1933 to Dorothy Elizabeth Raymond and Johnny Myers, adventurous parents.

Not long after, her mother remarried and her stepfather, Arthur Richard Archibald Boycott adopted her. Evacuated from China when Japan invaded, the family went to Honolulu Hawaii. She witnessed the attack at Pearl Harbor, and afterward wore a gas mask to school every day. Despite the overlay of war, she loved the beauty of Hawaii and throughout her life treasured any opportunity to be at a beach. Her family returned to its home base, Napa, California after the war. She finished high school, married and had six children. She instilled in her children a deep appreciation for literature and music. She went to college when her kids were grown, graduating from Mills College in 1989, Phi Beta Kappa. She taught at several schools, but she was proudest of her work as a teacher of English as a second language, and her seven years teaching at California State Prison Solano.

Another passion was writing. She enjoyed participating in the Bay Area Writers Project and the Napa Valley Scribblers Club. Her book, “Refugees, a Chinese-Hawaiian Memoir” was published by Mayeux Press in 2016. She lived in China, Hawaii, California, Baja California, Mexico, and her last years in Prescott, Arizona. She was a very devoted member of the All Saints Anglican Church in Prescott, Arizona.

She is survived by her children, Chris Crummett and his wife, Marcia, Connie Jorgensen, Valerie Nelson and her husband, Michael, Mary Page and her husband, Jeff, Andrew Crummett’s widow, Phyllis Hott, Robert Crummett and his partner, Charlotte Gabisch, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Annette Clift, with whom she shared a home in Prescott, was a devoted and generous friend. She was predeceased by her son, Andrew Crummett and her husband, Paul Allbright.

A service will be held on January 4, at 10 am at the All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Here are the links to view the service online: YouTube: https://youtu.be/VwymdGx2uW8 All Saints Anglican: https://www.allsaintsprescott.org/specialservices Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.

Information provided by survivors.