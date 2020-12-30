Arizona reports over 5K additional COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 30, reported over 5,000 additional known COVID-19 cases and 78 additional deaths while related hospitalizations statewide continued to set pandemic records.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,267 additional known cases as the statewide totals reached 512,489 cases and 8,718 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday reached a pandemic-high record of 4,526, the latest in a string of records set this month and over 1,000 higher than at the peak of the summer surge.

The 1,076 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds also were a record and occupied 61% of all ICU beds, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Some Arizona hospitals burdened by the crush of COVID-19 patients resorted to turning down patients through ambulance runs or transfers from other hospitals while still accepting walk-in patients needing emergency care.

Arizona had the third-highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in thre nation over the past week. behind California and Tennessee. The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing a state's total population by the number of new cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In other developments, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday announced he had allocated $115 million of additional federal coronavirus relief funding to the three state universities, calling it "an acknowledgement of the instrumental role they've played in the state's ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Ducey cited the universities' work on COVID-19 testing, personal protection equipment and contact tracing as well as the universities' costs on mitigation measures, distance learning, student outreach and furlough prevention.

The allocations included $46 million to Arizona State University, $46 million to the University of Arizona and $23 million to Northern Arizona University, Ducey's office said in a statement.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 202 additional COVID-19 cases and four more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Wednesday morning, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 81,596 residents with 11,376 positive cases, 4,381 recovered, and 211 deaths.

YRMC West has 64 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 32 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 11 COVID-19 patients.

Watch for an upcoming story today and in the Thursday Courier called, "When and how can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?"