Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 31
75-year-old Yavapai County man loses $30K in gift-card scam

Local law enforcement continues to spread the word about phone scams in the Yavapai County area after a 75-year-old Cottonwood man was scammed out of $30,000 in gift cards. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Local law enforcement continues to spread the word about phone scams in the Yavapai County area after a 75-year-old Cottonwood man was scammed out of $30,000 in gift cards. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 30, 2020 9:27 p.m.

A 75-year-old Cottonwood man threatened with arrest by an unknown man was scammed on multiple occasions between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18 to purchase more than $30,000 worth of gift cards to avoid apprehension, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The 75-year-old man was also directed to ship some $10,000 worth of cash from his bank to the suspect, but a sheriff’s deputy was able to track the package and get it returned to the man, but not before he succumbed to another ploy by the unknown suspect, a news release stated.

YCSO advises that no one should respond to someone they do not know asking personal questions, particularly about Social Security or bank account numbers. “No legitimate law enforcement agency, or entity, is going to seek such unsolicited information, or make such requests over a telephone or cellphone,” the release states.

In this case, the victim traveled throughout Cottonwood buying gift cards and then contacted the suspect and gave him the card numbers so he was able to withdraw their cash value.

The suspect using a fake name then advised the victim to mail the $10,000 cash he retrieved from the bank to an address on the East Coast to avoid being served with an arrest warrant.

A YCSO deputy was able to thwart that effort, but his warnings to the victim to halt talking to the suspect did not prevent him from once again buying another $21,000 worth of gift cards.

In this case, the scammer said he was with the Cottonwood Police Department, the release said.

“Again, the YCSO reiterates that no law enforcement agency will make such a call, and anyone who might be uncertain should contact the police department to report such calls,” the release stated.

A YCSO deputy advised the victim that anytime someone is seeking payment through a gift card it is most likely a scam.

YCSO did manage to contact a family member to intervene and seek financial power of attorney to prevent further financial losses. The YCSO Fraud Intervention Team is also working on the case to help provide layers of protection to avoid susceptibility to such scams.

The fraud team is also working with other area law enforcement agencies and with businesses to be aware of potential scam crimes, according to a release.

“Store cashiers can be a first line of defense if they witness a senior purchasing what might seem an excessive amount of gift cards at one time. By such vigilance, the fraud team states that these individuals can prevent someone from losing their entire life savings,” the release stated.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

