People 75 and older get higher Arizona vaccination priority

Arizona has decided to include people aged 75 and older — over 534,000 residents — in the second phase of distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday, Dec. 29.

People 75 or older are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and be hospitalized and the decision Monday by a state committee of experts to prioritize those people is aligned with updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a separate statements.

In other developments, Arizona on Tuesday reported 2,799 additional known COVID-19 cases and a near-record 171 deaths, of which 148 were a result of a series of periodic reviews of past death certificates. Arizona's totals since the pandemic began rose to 507,222 cases and 8,640 deaths.

The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has increased over the past two weeks from 58.3 on Dec. 14 to 71 on on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 7,772 to 6,154, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

Also, the influx of patients from the COVID-19 surge prompted six hospitals in metro Phoenix as of Tuesday morning to decline to accept patients in emergency ambulance runs or through hospital transfers while still accepting walk-in patients needing emergency care, according to Banner Health, the state's largest hospital chain.

Up to 10 hospitals in metro Phoenix were in that "diversion" status Monday, Banner said in a Twitter thread. "It is not uncommon for hospitals to go on diversion during the winter when volume is higher, but it is unusual for so many to be on diversion at the same time — with the length of stay and complexity of care for COVID-19 patients adding to the challenge that this presents."

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported that 4,475 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest in a string of records reported since early December. COVID-19 hospitalizations during the summer surge peaked at 3,517 on July 30.

COVID-19 patients occupied 53% of all inpatient beds and 59% of intensive care beds.

Arizona had the second highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the past week, behind only California. The diagnosis rate is the total state population divided by the number of new cases.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 209 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Tuesday morning, Dec. 29.

Since the beginning go the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 81,119 residents with 11,174 positive cases, 4,381 recovered, and 207 deaths.

YRMC West has 65 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 30 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 14 COVID-19 patients.

WHEN CAN YOU GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

When you receive the COVID-19 vaccine depends on your health status, age, and work, YCCHS explained. It also depends on the amount of vaccine received in accomplishing the first phase, already underway, for health care workers and nursing home residents getting vaccinated.

The CDC has announced that states will receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine allocation beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29. Hospitals, providers, and clinics who have onboarded with ADHS will receive their vaccine directly. YCCHS will be working with priority groups who have signed up on their website at www.yavapai.us/chs/c19Vax to match up with providers who will offer the vaccine.

The first phase of groups prioritized for vaccinations include front-line health care providers, emergency medical service workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Vaccinations of those groups is underway.

Along with people 75 and older, groups to be prioritized in the second phase include teachers, child care providers, law enforcement personnel and corrections workers.

The state anticipates that second-phase vaccinations will begin statewide by late January but some counties may begin earlier, the ADHS statement said.

The prioritization of people 75 and older elevated that group out of larger group of adults ages 65 and older. The younger people in the larger group remain in following vaccination phases along with multiple categories of essential workers and people with underlying medical conditions.

Enough vaccine could be available for the rest of the population by late spring, but summer or even fall is more likely, YCCHS said.

Prioritizing people 75 and older was a “meaningful” decision based on evidence, said Will Humble, Arizona Public Health Association director and a former state health services director. The move also means those people most at risk will get vaccinated sooner, both protecting them and “relieving the strain on our hardworking health care professionals," Ducey said in a statement.