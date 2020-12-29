OFFERS
Obituary: T.H. ‘Hobby’ Wiles

T.H. 'Hobby' Wiles

T.H. ‘Hobby’ Wiles

T.H. “Hobby” Wiles, born Sept. 10, 1937, and went to live with Jesus on Dec. 27, 2020.

Hobby lived his life to honor God, and his motto was “To God Be the Glory!” Hobby touched many lives during his service at Paradise Valley Conference Center. Watching families and children come to a saving knowledge of the savior.

Hobby pastored Robert Road Baptist Church in Prescott Valley. Nothing excited him more than to “stir the waters of Baptism.” Hobby leaves a strong legacy of service and love for his family to follow in his footsteps.

Hobby is survived by his wife of 62-1/2 years, Joyce Wiles; his son, Ricky; daughter, Theresa and daughter-in-law, Joyce. He has four grandsons and their wives, Jeremy and Krystal Wiles, Michael and Kayla Wiles, Joshua and Rachel Walton, and Jordan and Lexi Walton. Hobby has eight great-grandchildren, Logan and Micah Wiles, Lilly and Lukas Wiles, Jackson and Ava Walton, and Emily and Elena Walton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Robert Road Baptist Church Dec. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. Private burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

