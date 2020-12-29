OFFERS
Obituary: Judith Arden Roehrman

Judith Arden Roehrman

Judith Arden Roehrman

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 7:13 p.m.

Judith Arden Roehrman, age 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 17, 2020. Judy was born to Arden and Virginia Todd. She met her husband in December 1959 and married the next year. They had three children Todd, Becky and Janet.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A graduate of the University of Kansas School of Nursing (a proud KU Jayhawk), Judy’s career as a Registered Nurse blended her skill, knowledge and expertise in medicine with caring for others. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, needle work and Bible study. Throughout her life she held a strong belief of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

Judy joins her loving husband, Ken; and her parents in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Todd (Jacques), Becky (Robert) and Janet (Santiago, deceased ’05); her grandchildren, Anicka and Quinton; and her siblings, William and Mary Jean. Memorial donations may be made to KU Endowment in support of the School of Nursing. Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or https://www.kuendowment.org/givenow.

Arrangements and additional information regarding the virtual Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. (MST) at Prescott Community Church — http://www.pccaz.org may also be found at http://www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please sign Judith’s guest book and share a memory with the family at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.

