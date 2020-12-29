Free Educational Book Swap at Chino Valley Memory Park Jan. 5

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Town of Chino Valley will be hosting a free educational book swap at Memory Park.

The event is designed to support all young learners this school year.

Educational books can be dropped from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park side of the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W Palomino Road. Ask for Mrs. Rebecca.

Face masks and brief stays are encouraged as safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All books will be sanitized.

There will also be free resource information, a giveaway drawing and information on upcoming STEM opportunities.

One free book will be given per child.

To keep more than one book, please trade/swap as follows: Bring your unwanted curriculum books or level readers and donate/trade for different books.

For example, if you bring four books, you can take four different books. (Please no books with writing or highlighting inside.)

For more information call 928-636-9115 or email RLaurence@chinoaz.net.