Number of total COVID-19 cases in Arizona now over 500,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona since the pandemic began has now surpassed 500,000 as hospitals deal with a record high of hospitalizations.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday, Dec. 28, reported 10,086 new coronavirus cases and 42 related deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 504,423 and the total deaths at 8,469.

The agency also reported 1,007 intensive care unit patients with COVID-19, the highest that figure has ever been. Only 9% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

COVID-19 patients account for 4,390 hospitalizations overall, which is also an all-time high.

Daily cases have been much higher in December, while deaths have been much lower than the triple-digit daily death tolls reported in July.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Several health care organizations have called on Gov. Doug Ducey to implement stricter measures including closing bars and nightclubs and temporarily banning indoor dining. The governor has resisted such calls. Ducey has said he will not take actions that result in more people losing their jobs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

VACCINES TO BEGIN AT ARIZONA NURSING HOMES

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and hospitalizations at record levels, health care workers from two well-known pharmacies will begin fanning out across Arizona to administer long-awaited vaccines at nursing homes. The federal government is partnering with CVS Health and Walgreens to offer on-site vaccinations at nursing homes beginning Monday, Dec. 28, with assisted-living facilities to follow, the YCCHS release said.

Arizona has an estimated 27,000 residents and staff at skilled nursing homes and another 67,000 in assisted-living facilities. Facilities were asked to choose either CVS or Walgreens as a vaccine provider. Details from Walgreens were not available, but both companies confirmed vaccines would begin in Arizona this week.

According to YCCHS, each care facility will receive three visits: one to give the first vaccine, a second to administer the booster 28 days later, and a third visit to tie up loose ends. It is expected that the process will to go fairly quickly for the approximately 145 skilled nursing facilities in the state. The COVID-19 vaccinations are note mandatory but are highly encouraged.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 and four more confirmed deaths since Dec. 24, according to a news release Monday morning, Dec. 28.

The county has cumulatively tested 80,661 residents with 10,965 positive cases, 4,381 recovered, and 190 deaths.

YRMC West has 64 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 26 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 11 COVID-19 patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools at https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.