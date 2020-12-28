Adoption Spotlight: Asia
Originally Published: December 28, 2020 6:57 p.m.
Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and sense-of-humor, she loves music, fashion, basketball and volleyball. Get to know Asia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
START THE ADOPTION OR FOSTER PROCESS ONLINE
The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: