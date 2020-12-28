Adoption Spotlight: Asia

Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and sense-of-humor, she loves music, fashion, basketball and volleyball. Get to know Asia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

START THE ADOPTION OR FOSTER PROCESS ONLINE

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.