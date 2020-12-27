OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites northwest of Prescott

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies investigate human remains found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley northwest of Prescott Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. A day earlier, on Saturday, human remains were also found about 17 miles away in a remote area off Contreras Road, North of Iron Springs Road (County Road 10), outside of Prescott. Preliminary evidence indicates the remains are associated and may have been intended for medical research. (YCSO)

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies investigate human remains found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley northwest of Prescott Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. A day earlier, on Saturday, human remains were also found about 17 miles away in a remote area off Contreras Road, North of Iron Springs Road (County Road 10), outside of Prescott. Preliminary evidence indicates the remains are associated and may have been intended for medical research. (YCSO)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 27, 2020 7:35 p.m.

Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found this weekend northwest of Prescott.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), on Saturday, Dec. 26, deputies were notified about human remains discovered in a remote area off Contreras Road, North of Iron Springs Road (County Road 10), outside of Prescott.

Detectives, in conjunction with Yavapai County Medical Examiner investigators, confirmed the remains were human.

The area was secured as the investigation continued until nightfall and then resumed Sunday morning with assistance from Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office personnel, YCSO said in a news release.

Early on Sunday, YCSO was notified that additional remains were found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley, about 17 miles away and farther northwest of Prescott. Preliminary evidence indicates these remains are associated with the remains discovered Saturday near Contreras Road.

photo

On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, human remains were discovered in a remote area off Contreras Road, North of Iron Springs Road (County Road 10), outside of Prescott (approximate site area 1). The area was secured as the investigation continued until nightfall and then resumed Sunday morning when additional remains were found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley, about 17 miles away and farther northwest of Prescott (approximate site area 2). Preliminary evidence indicates the remains at both sites are associated, authorities said. (Courier map)

Yavapai County Medical Examiner personnel have been present at both sites and stated that evidence tends to show the remains are from a medical institution intended for use in the educational and research field.

"The Sheriff’s Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise as we work with the Medical Examiner, Dr. Jeffrey Nine, and his investigators," the release said.

YCSO explained that there are rigorous standards regarding the control, transportation and use of cadavers and associated body parts.

"Abandoning remains in this manner is a serious crime and it is the intent of the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner to find those culpable for such disrespect shown in the cavalier way the remains were discarded."

Sheriff Scott Mascher and Sheriff-elect David Rhodes are working together to assure that whatever resources necessary are available to determine those responsible are found and prosecuted.

“It is not much that could surprise me anymore, but this news makes me sick, especially for the families of those whose remains were found," Mascher said. "I have every assurance the persons responsible will be caught.”

Rhodes also expressed the department's determination and desire for accountability. "This is a bizarre and grisly case that has more questions than answers at this time," he said. "I have confidence we will get those answers soon and find those responsible."

Both Mascher and Rhodes expressed their gratitude to community members for quick action in contacting the Sheriff’s Office after finding the remains. They also thanked the many volunteer groups assisting on the ground at both sites.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who may be aware of persons who have discarded human remains at either site or elsewhere, is urged to call YCSO immediately at 928-771-3260. Anonymous tips may be provided to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com. A direct to tip Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects, will be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone who comes across human remains or body parts should call call 911.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO investigates human remains found near Walnut Creek
Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
Body found is man missing since 2007, medical examiner says
Campers find body just north of Skull Valley
YCSO identifies remains found near Walnut Creek as Chino Valley woman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries