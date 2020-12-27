Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites northwest of Prescott

Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found this weekend northwest of Prescott.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), on Saturday, Dec. 26, deputies were notified about human remains discovered in a remote area off Contreras Road, North of Iron Springs Road (County Road 10), outside of Prescott.

Detectives, in conjunction with Yavapai County Medical Examiner investigators, confirmed the remains were human.

The area was secured as the investigation continued until nightfall and then resumed Sunday morning with assistance from Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office personnel, YCSO said in a news release.

Early on Sunday, YCSO was notified that additional remains were found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley, about 17 miles away and farther northwest of Prescott. Preliminary evidence indicates these remains are associated with the remains discovered Saturday near Contreras Road.

Yavapai County Medical Examiner personnel have been present at both sites and stated that evidence tends to show the remains are from a medical institution intended for use in the educational and research field.

"The Sheriff’s Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise as we work with the Medical Examiner, Dr. Jeffrey Nine, and his investigators," the release said.

YCSO explained that there are rigorous standards regarding the control, transportation and use of cadavers and associated body parts.

"Abandoning remains in this manner is a serious crime and it is the intent of the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner to find those culpable for such disrespect shown in the cavalier way the remains were discarded."

Sheriff Scott Mascher and Sheriff-elect David Rhodes are working together to assure that whatever resources necessary are available to determine those responsible are found and prosecuted.

“It is not much that could surprise me anymore, but this news makes me sick, especially for the families of those whose remains were found," Mascher said. "I have every assurance the persons responsible will be caught.”

Rhodes also expressed the department's determination and desire for accountability. "This is a bizarre and grisly case that has more questions than answers at this time," he said. "I have confidence we will get those answers soon and find those responsible."

Both Mascher and Rhodes expressed their gratitude to community members for quick action in contacting the Sheriff’s Office after finding the remains. They also thanked the many volunteer groups assisting on the ground at both sites.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who may be aware of persons who have discarded human remains at either site or elsewhere, is urged to call YCSO immediately at 928-771-3260. Anonymous tips may be provided to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com. A direct to tip Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects, will be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone who comes across human remains or body parts should call call 911.