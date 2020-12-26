OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

State: All Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: December 26, 2020 10:02 a.m.

All Arizona counties are showing substantial spread of the coronavirus, according to an update posted this past week by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Eight of the 15 counties – including Yavapai County – were classified as “substantial,” indicating the most severe risk for contracting the disease.

The metrics were created to guide decisions about whether it's safe to open schools and businesses, but Gov. Doug Ducey's administration has declined to require that they be followed. The metrics are a lagging indicator of true spread of the virus because they’re tied to data collected over several weeks.

Department officials urged caution during the holidays. “If you gather with people from outside your household, take the same precautions you’d follow in public: #MaskUpAZ, distance, wash/sanitize hands,” the department stated on Twitter.

The state on Saturday, Dec. 26, reported 15 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 8,424 deaths since the pandemic began. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 6,106 additional known COVID-19 cases, increasing its total to 493,041 cases.

Arizona had the third-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate among U.S. states over the past week, behind Tennessee and California. The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing the total state population by the number of new cases.

The state had a record 4,221 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Dec. 23, according to the coronavirus dashboard — the latest in a series of pandemic highs set this month.

Coronavirus patients on Wednesday were using a record 50% of all hospital beds, while the 965 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds were below the state’s record of 972 set Tuesday.

Only 8% of all hospital inpatient beds were available and not in use, including 7% of ICU beds, according to the dashboard.

Dr. Cara Christ, the department’s director, reported Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from 49.9 deaths on Dec. 9 to 92.7 on Dec. 23 as the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 5,946 to 9,293.4, based on data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID-Tracking Project.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCALLY

On Saturday morning, ADHS reported 125 new COVID cases in Yavapai County, and no new deaths. The county’s totals stand at 79,805 people tested for COVID-19, 10,446 positive cases and 192 deaths. Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue reports on the weekend; as of Dec. 24, it reported 10,347 confirmed cases, 186 deaths and 4,065 recoveries.

Hotspots remain: Prescott (2,492 cases), Prescott Valley (2,424), Cottonwood (1,444) and Camp Verde (740), according to the county.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools at https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID Update: Arizona adds 7,000 to growing total of cases
Arizona reports over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases
Arizona reports over 5,000 new known virus cases for 7th day
Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread
Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries