OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard Rex Glasgow

Richard Rex Glasgow

Richard Rex Glasgow

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Richard Rex Glasgow passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Britton, South Dakota, to Ralph and Elaine Glasgow.

Dick began school in Britton, South Dakota, but in 1942 his family moved to Salem, Oregon, which is where he graduated from North Salem High School in 1952. He immediately entered Oregon State University with a major in Forestry. In 1953, Dick joined the Navy Reserve and moved to Redlands, California, he began attending San Bernardino Valley College. He graduated with an Associates of Arts Degree in Geography.

In 1957, Dick was accepted into the United States Navy just one day before his draft reporting day. He was assigned to the USS Yorktown for two years. In 1961, he graduated with a BA in Geography from Long Beach State. After graduation he began working for the U.S. Government Department of Defense. In 1968, he was accepted as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. During his time in the service, he traveled overseas extensively. In 1978, Dick earned his master’s degree in Administration from Chapman College. In 1994, he retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel and also from the U.S. Department of Defense.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marlene Glasgow. Together they built a wonderful life and enjoyed many travel adventures throughout the world. Richard is also survived by two children from his first marriage, Robyn Greenlund and Jana (Eric) Ditmars, along with one granddaughter, Linnea Greenlund; three children from Marlene’s first marriage, Suzanne Cooper, Ronald Cooper and Paul (Gladys) Cooper, and grandchildren, Katrina, Cameron (Kim), Franchesca, Christopher (Katelyn), and great grandchildren, Cameron Jr., Aubrey and Addison; his brother, Dennis (Jodell) Glasgow; and sister, Danna (Fred) Spiva. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elaine; brother, Gary; and step-granddaughter, Jessica Cooper.

Dick was a devoted member of Prescott United Methodist Church. Dick was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America and received the honor of the Silver Beaver Award. He also received the Distinguished Toastmaster Award, which is the highest honor in Toast Masters International. Dick was an avid life-long runner beginning in high school, even after retirement he volunteered to coach track and also competed in the Senior Olympics and won many medals.

Dick was teacher of various college courses. His large heart also saw him to becoming a Big Brother in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization. Dick had been a proud member of the Prescott community since 1995 and often referred to himself as “Mr. Lucky.”

Dick’s family would like to suggest donation be made in his name to either Alzheimer’s Foundation or Maggie’s Hospice. Many thanks are extended to Circle of Life Care Home for their care and compassion with Dick and his family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dick’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries