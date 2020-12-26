Obituary: Richard Rex Glasgow

Richard Rex Glasgow passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Britton, South Dakota, to Ralph and Elaine Glasgow.

Dick began school in Britton, South Dakota, but in 1942 his family moved to Salem, Oregon, which is where he graduated from North Salem High School in 1952. He immediately entered Oregon State University with a major in Forestry. In 1953, Dick joined the Navy Reserve and moved to Redlands, California, he began attending San Bernardino Valley College. He graduated with an Associates of Arts Degree in Geography.

In 1957, Dick was accepted into the United States Navy just one day before his draft reporting day. He was assigned to the USS Yorktown for two years. In 1961, he graduated with a BA in Geography from Long Beach State. After graduation he began working for the U.S. Government Department of Defense. In 1968, he was accepted as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. During his time in the service, he traveled overseas extensively. In 1978, Dick earned his master’s degree in Administration from Chapman College. In 1994, he retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel and also from the U.S. Department of Defense.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marlene Glasgow. Together they built a wonderful life and enjoyed many travel adventures throughout the world. Richard is also survived by two children from his first marriage, Robyn Greenlund and Jana (Eric) Ditmars, along with one granddaughter, Linnea Greenlund; three children from Marlene’s first marriage, Suzanne Cooper, Ronald Cooper and Paul (Gladys) Cooper, and grandchildren, Katrina, Cameron (Kim), Franchesca, Christopher (Katelyn), and great grandchildren, Cameron Jr., Aubrey and Addison; his brother, Dennis (Jodell) Glasgow; and sister, Danna (Fred) Spiva. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elaine; brother, Gary; and step-granddaughter, Jessica Cooper.

Dick was a devoted member of Prescott United Methodist Church. Dick was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America and received the honor of the Silver Beaver Award. He also received the Distinguished Toastmaster Award, which is the highest honor in Toast Masters International. Dick was an avid life-long runner beginning in high school, even after retirement he volunteered to coach track and also competed in the Senior Olympics and won many medals.

Dick was teacher of various college courses. His large heart also saw him to becoming a Big Brother in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization. Dick had been a proud member of the Prescott community since 1995 and often referred to himself as “Mr. Lucky.”

Dick’s family would like to suggest donation be made in his name to either Alzheimer’s Foundation or Maggie’s Hospice. Many thanks are extended to Circle of Life Care Home for their care and compassion with Dick and his family.

