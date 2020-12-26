Obituary Notice: Connie Young
Originally Published: December 26, 2020 7:33 p.m.
Connie Young was born Oct. 12, 1915, in Saint Joe, Idaho, and passed away Dec. 19, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
