Obituary: Mildred (Millie) Yeary

Mildred (Millie) Yeary, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. Millie was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Charles and Betty Boughner on Sept. 29, 1953. She moved to Arizona at 5 years old, where she remained the rest of her life.

After high school, Millie attended beauty school, she spent most of her life as a homemaker, but after her children were older spent several years working at Global.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Yeary, who she had celebrated 50 years of marriage with earlier this year; her three children, Candy Brewer, Connie Yeary and Dan Yeary; her four granddaughters, Micheala Brewer, Ember Yeary, Ashley Yeary and Danielle Yeary; two great-granddaughters, Averie Feichter and Brookelyn Brewer; her sister, Linda Davis; and brother, Ray Boughner.

At her request there will not be any services held. Final arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.