Obituary: Michael (Mike) R. Horgan

Michael (Mike) R. Horgan was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota, formerly of Long Beach, California, resident of Prescott, Arizona.

Survived by sister, Mary (Dolly), and brother, Pat of Minnesota; sister, Sally of St. Louis, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; good buddies, Ron, Don, Steve and Norm; and friends at The Windsock Lounge.

With gratitude to the folks at Goldwater Legacy Assisted Living in Glendale, Arizona.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

“Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.” ~ W.B. Yeats

Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.