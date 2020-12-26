Obituary: Mark D. Hoffman

After 68 years of forming his meandering sidewalk, Mark D. Hoffman finished his last stair, laid down his tools and stepped into his next journey. He took with him what he needed most, the love, thoughts, prayers, and memories, then quietly slipped away on Dec. 22, 2020.

Mark was a wonderful husband and father. We always counted on his emotional, physical, and spiritual strength. He guided us through his own life experiences, by embracing his flaws, and balancing with reason. He gave the best hugs.

Mark completed our circle, embraced everyone who crossed his path and left no stone untouched. His humanity and integrity will be long remembered by his devoted family and friends. We will miss you and we will celebrate your life in the summer of 2022.

In Mark’s simple way he touched the world and had great passion for the causes listed below. In lieu of flowers a donation to one of these charities would be greatly appreciated: United Farm Workers - https://ufw.org/sparechange/); Native American Support Donation (https://www.purewow.com/family/native-american-charities); Maggie’s Hospice (https://www.maggieshospice.com/); St. Mary’s Food Bank (https://www.firstfoodbank.org/); ACLU (https://www.aclu.org/issues/immigrants-rights).

