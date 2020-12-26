OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 26
Obituary: Louise Marie Brandt-Eaton
Sept. 18, 1937 — Dec. 8, 2020

Louise Marie Brandt-Eaton

Louise Marie Brandt-Eaton

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 7:38 p.m.

Louise was the daughter of Augustus and Helen Brandt, of North Bellmore Long Island, New York. She moved from North Bellmore to Arizona in 1971, where she embarked on another part of her life’s journey.

In 1978, she met Hersh and in 1980 they were married in a little Lutheran church in Payson, Arizona. During her 40 years of marriage, she became best known to everyone as “MOM.” Her occupation during all of her mature years was that of a professional driver.

She drove school buses for both K-12 and high school children for almost 18 years. She drove tour buses for a while and finished her career as a Traffic Coordinator for Enterprise Rent a Car in Salinas, California.

During her off times, she enjoyed camping, fishing and some hunting with Hersh. Anytime she wasn’t doing the above she was in a bowling alley bowling no matter where she was living. Bowling was her main form of fun, excitement and relaxation. Mom has been described as: “an awesome little lady,” “a great lady full of fun and enjoyment,” “a gal that loved and cared for everybody,” “she baked great cakes,” “she loved her husband, animals, flowers and her bowling.”

She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Brandt. She is survived by her husband, Hersh; sons, John Denaro (Terri) and Paul Denaro; grandson, Dylan Denaro; and great-grandson, Andrew Denaro. She is also survived by a nephew, Ritchie Brandt; and nieces, Wendy Corcoran and Cathy Jost.

Mom was a true friend, a real partner in love and life. She will be sorely missed by one and all. Heaven now has another beautiful angel.

A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Clent Walker, director, with Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.

