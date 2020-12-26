Obituary: Harry (Tack) Patterson

Harry (Tack) Patterson passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 94. His wife, Vi Patterson, passed away in February 2020. These last 9 months are the longest they have been apart in their 72 years together.

It’s comforting to know that they are together again.

Tack was born in Ontario, Canada. He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He and Vi married in Canada. Then he moved his family to California in 1960.

He retired from Southern California Edison. They moved to Prescott in 1991 and built their dream home. Vi loved to play golf, and Tack loved to spend his time at the airport flying his Cessna 172 and spending time with his buddies. He also enjoyed walking his dog around the courthouse plaza.

Tack and Vi are survived by their loving family, Judy Patterson (Jack) of Missouri, Rob, Bonnie, Sarah and Robbie Patterson of California, Cathy Patterson of Prescott and Brian, Jennifer, Jacob and Dylan Patterson of Prescott.

The family wishes to send a special note of appreciation to Brent and Lanae of Brookings Senior Living for taking such loving care of our dad. They also wish to thank Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott for the care of Mom and Dad.

Information provided by survivors.