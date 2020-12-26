OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Harry (Tack) Patterson

Vi and Harry (Tack) Patterson

Vi and Harry (Tack) Patterson

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 7:34 p.m.

Harry (Tack) Patterson passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 94. His wife, Vi Patterson, passed away in February 2020. These last 9 months are the longest they have been apart in their 72 years together.

It’s comforting to know that they are together again.

Tack was born in Ontario, Canada. He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He and Vi married in Canada. Then he moved his family to California in 1960.

He retired from Southern California Edison. They moved to Prescott in 1991 and built their dream home. Vi loved to play golf, and Tack loved to spend his time at the airport flying his Cessna 172 and spending time with his buddies. He also enjoyed walking his dog around the courthouse plaza.

Tack and Vi are survived by their loving family, Judy Patterson (Jack) of Missouri, Rob, Bonnie, Sarah and Robbie Patterson of California, Cathy Patterson of Prescott and Brian, Jennifer, Jacob and Dylan Patterson of Prescott.

The family wishes to send a special note of appreciation to Brent and Lanae of Brookings Senior Living for taking such loving care of our dad. They also wish to thank Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott for the care of Mom and Dad.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Tack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries