Obituary: Edward Louis Birtic

Edward Louis Birtic went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 93. He passed away peacefully at the end-of-life care home after a short stay. He was born in Ohio on March 15, 1927. In his younger days, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

After completing engineering school, Ed met his future wife, Isabella. They later married in 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland. Ed and Isabella were residents of Prescott for only three years when Isabella passed away in 2006.

Ed loved getting together with friends, telling and hearing stories of old times and he had a great sense of humor. He served as a Head Usher and Lector at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott.

Ed had no immediate surviving family, however, he had first, second and third cousins. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and cousins.

There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott on Jan. 14, 2021, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., followed by inurnment at 1 p.m. at the Prescott Veterans National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, attendance is by invitation only.

