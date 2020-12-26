Obituary: Dolores 'Dee' Evelyn Finn

Dolores “Dee” Evelyn Finn was born Oct. 27, 1931, in Philadelphia and passed away Dec. 19, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, after a long and courageous battle with pneumonia, MRSA and ultimately COVID-19. Her three children were fortunate to spend her last few days by her side.

Dee was a resident of Prescott since 1999. She was preceded in death by her parents, P. William and Evelyn Yeager; and her husband, Joseph H.

She is survived by her daughter and two sons, Dale Marie, Kevin Joseph and Brian Timothy; and four grandchildren, Ryan, Kelly, Patrick, and Anna.

Dee had a real zest for life. Until a fall in 2018 slowed her down just a little, she was an avid participant in Jazzercise and bowled with a seniors’ league, raising money annually for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters. She was active in the Hand in Hand widow’s group at her church, American Lutheran, and was a member of Republican Women of Prescott. Dee was kind and generous and always seemed to be smiling, even through the most challenging times. Those who knew her frequently used the word “adored” when speaking of how they felt about her. She will be greatly missed by many.

