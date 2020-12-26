Obituary: Albert Edward Temme III

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed. Albert Edward Temme III, known to all as Al Temme, real estate investor and HVAC contractor/owner of Emmet Refrigeration for 46 years.

Born Nov. 12, 1940, he had just celebrated his 80th birthday. Al was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Marian Connelly and Albert Edward Temme II.

He attended Xavier High School in Manhattan before transferring to and graduating from Midwood High. During high school, he also boxed with the Golden Gloves. Exceptional athleticism garnered him a track scholarship to Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. Following college, as a member of the Naval Air, he flew naval cargo planes searching the eastern seaboard for Russian subs.

Al married Jere Jeminari and they had two children, a son, Albert Edward Temme IV and a daughter, Michelle.

Al was a man of great vision, as well as mental and physical strengths. He had a genius for success.

His strong ambition inspired Emmet Refrigeration, which originated in New York City. Subsequently, he added an insulation business in Oneonta, in upstate New York. The urge to expand once again moved his business to Phoenix in 1980, where it would remain until the company was retired in 2016. In Phoenix, he developed a keen interest in real estate investments, expanding his acquisitions to Prescott, Arizona.

Sharing a common love of sports and travel, he married Mary Martin Strunk in 1998. High on their favorite sports list was skiing the slopes in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, hiking in the States as well as Australia and New Zealand, sailboarding in Mexico, biking in France, and canoeing the Green, Verde, and Colorado rivers.

They were also ardent and passionate fans of jazz. They were members of Friends of Colorado Springs Jazz and traveled annually to the Antlers Hotel for the Fall Weekend of Jazz.

Al was an active member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, AOTC, Phoenix Ski Club, BOMA and Blue Energy, having served previously as president.

When Al was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, they became very active with the Phoenix and Prescott Parkinson’s Support groups as well as “Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s.” His many friends enjoyed his quick wit and love of life and the motto he stood by, “Just Keep on Keepin’ On.”

Al continued to expand his real estate investments adding a second home in Prescott to which they retired in 2018.

Al is survived by his wife Mary; children, Albert Temme (Cate) of Colorado Springs and Michelle Temme of Phoenix; step-children, Richard Strunk (Pam), Elizabeth Sanford (Mark) and Steven Strunk; sister, Anne Allison (Trueman) of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Dennis Temme (Lucy) of Blairstown, New Jersey; his grandchildren, Branden Street, and Olivia and Veronica Temme, Charlee Strunk (Geoff Bolton) and Joshua Stanford (Amy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George; and sister, Marian.

Mary and family will be forever grateful to the caregivers at Brookings Senior Living and Maggie’s Hospice Palliative Care Services for their extraordinary, loving, and compassionate care of Albert.

The family plans a Celebration of Life memorial service at a future date. Those wishing to honor Al may do so with a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Information provided by survivors.