Adoption Spotlight: Dylan
Originally Published: December 26, 2020 7:50 p.m.
Dylan is mechanically inclined and enjoys learning how things work. He’s a wiz at puzzles and enjoys listening to music. Dylan loves animals — especially energetic dogs! Get to know Dylan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
