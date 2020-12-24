Davises of Yavapai Hills claim first-place honors in Courier’s 2020 lighting contest

For Bill and Glenna Davis, the second time was the charm as an entrant in The Daily Courier’s annual Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest in the Quad Cities.

In 2019, the Davises claimed third place on their initial try. But in 2020, they hit the jackpot as the contest’s $1,000 grand-prize winner for their sprawling scene at 3883 Twisted Trails in the Yavapai Hills community of Prescott.

“This is our second Christmas since moving to Prescott,” Bill said. “Because we have almost half of an acre, it’s fairly hilly and we also have deer and javelina that enjoy moving the lights around. It has been quite an adjustment.

“We’ve had to spread our whole display out and have created some new scenes as well. We have no idea how many lights we have — too many to count.”

Bill and Glenna added that they have been decorating their homes for the holidays for nearly 35 years. They got their start in Buena Park, California, where they lived for 11 years.

“We had a one-story house, which was the easiest to decorate,” Bill, 69, said of the Buena Park house. “Every year we bought a few new things, made a few of our own and decorated every inch of the house and yard.”

When the Davises relocated to Corona, California, where they spent 22 years, they owned a two-story house with several palm trees that they adorned.

Then, some five years ago, the Davises had an epiphany. They switched out their old lights to more efficient LED lights, which made it easier to connect the lights and reduced their electric bill.

“Our Nativity was one of the first scenes we purchased over 30 years ago,” Bill added. “People still comment on how much they enjoy it.”

They built a sleigh at the same time, and they have added reindeer to it through the years. Some of the reindeer were donated to them by friends who had stopped decorating.

“The animals in the sleigh seem to not mind the weather at all,” Bill said. “We rotate them out if they get too worn. Some of them have been donated also.”

Bill and Glenna said they do all of the decorating themselves, except for their roof. Their son, Hayden, tackles that project.

“Glenna does all of the climbing, because that is not my thing, and I do all of the electrical,” Bill added. “The rest of it we do together, trying to come up with new ideas each year. Our biggest purchase this year was more extension cords and timers, mostly because of the widespread area we covered.”

While the Davises get a kick out of decorating for Christmas, they say that most of their joy comes from seeing how their neighbors and others react to the spectacle.

“They watch us, as we put everything together, with much anticipation,” Bill said. “A few neighbors said they are going to put a lit-up arrow pointing to our house that says, ‘DITTO.’”

In the year of COVID-19, the Davises said that they were particularly inspired to spread good cheer.

“We heard some other people say they weren’t going to decorate this year, but we felt just the opposite,” Bill added. “This year, we needed to give as much joy to the community as we could. We feel blessed to be healthy enough to continue decorating and will continue to do it as long as we are physically able.”

Second Place

Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter of Mayer — As the runner-up finisher in this year’s contest, Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter won $750 for their display at 13010 E. Main St., Mayer.

“We love to decorate at Christmas with lots of color and characters,” the Schweinfurters stated in an email. “We don’t know how many lights in total, but [we] try to add one to two more items and light strings each year.”

Most of the Schweinfurters’ lights are now LEDs, which, they add, “help with power problems we had in the past.” They control all of their lights with Alexa smart plugs, which makes it easy to turn the lights on and off.

“We also have loved seeing our grandkids’ faces when they come to see our house,” the Schweinfurters added.

Third Place

Larry and Suzie Christensen of Prescott — In the Courier’s 2019 contest, Larry and Suzie Christensen of 3550 Aster Drive, Prescott, placed second. This year, they garnered third place and $250.

Suzie said Larry put up the entire 2020 display at their home. The Christensens have done this for 23 years.

“We’ve added to it over the years,” Suzie added about their holiday setup. “First, it was for our kids and now it’s for our grandchildren. We love Christmas.”

The Christensens make homemade decorations, including a Merry Christmas sign, in addition to lollypops, gingerbread men and candy canes, among other assorted features, in their display.

“We are thankful that people enjoy it,” Suzie said. “We have had a steady stream of visitors.”

CONTEST MAP

View all the 2020 holiday lights contest homes on an interactive map at dCourier.com/lights.

