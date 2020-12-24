COVID Update: Arizona adds 7,000 to growing total of cases

Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 24, reported more than 7,000 new known coronavirus infections as the state’s current surge continues to set pandemic-high records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state coronavirus dashboard, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, reported 7,046 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 480,319 cases and 8,294 deaths.

The Christmas Eve report was an increase of 2,000 new cases since Wednesday.

The number of total infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona ranks among the states with the most spread of the coronavirus. It has the fourth-highest rate of new cases per capita in the past 14 days and the fifth-highest diagnosis rate over the past week.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths have both increased over the past two weeks while the state’s rolling average of COVID-19 testing positivity decreased, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 5,859.7 on Dec. 8 to 6,119 on Tuesday, as the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 40.9 to 100.4, and the rolling average of testing positivity dropped from 20% to 13.6%.

FATAL & CAUTION

Arizona on Thursday reported over 100 additional coronavirus deaths for the sixth time in nine days as state public health officials urged caution to prevent the spread of the virus during the holidays.

According to the ADHS dashboard, the state had a record 4,221 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest in a series of pandemic-highs set this month.

Coronavirus patients on Wednesday were using a record high of all hospital beds, while the 965 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds were below the state’s record of 972 set Tuesday.

Only 8% of all hospital inpatient beds were available and not in use, including 7% of ICU beds, according to the dashboard.

Department officials expressed concern about gatherings during the holidays. “If you gather with people from outside your household, take the same precautions you’d follow in public: #MaskUpAZ, distance, wash/sanitize hands,” the department stated on Twitter.

People attending religious services should wear masks and distance, particularly if there’s singing, while not hugging, shaking hands or drinking from communal cups, said Dr. Cara Christ, the department’s director.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Locally, Yavapai County saw 218 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 78,589 residents with 10,347 positive cases, 4,065 recovered, and 186 deaths, according to YCCHS.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 70 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for 30 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center is reporting 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports six COVID-19 patients.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE FLU?

For the week ending Dec. 12, one jurisdiction experienced moderate influenza-like illness activity and the rest of the states experienced very minimal activity, the YCCHS reported. Influenza-like illness activity may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and should be interpreted with caution.

There have only been 197 cases of the flu reported in the state of Arizona with Yavapai County having only two. Many people who experience symptoms probably go to get tested for COVID-19 – and if they test negative, do not consider getting tested for the flu.

The FDA has authorized several tests that have the ability to detect multiple viruses at the same time. These are referred to as multi-analyte panels or multiplex assays. One sample is taken via nasal swab and it is then tested for both influenza A and B, as well as COVID-19 — all at the same time. The test results will rule in or rule out each of the viral infections.

Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if you need to request a COVID-19 + flu swab test. LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics have these tests, and providers send the swabs to their labs for results.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools at https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.