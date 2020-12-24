Adoption Spotlight: Samuel
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 5:10 p.m.
Sam loves to color and paint with watercolors and is proud of his ability to draw. He’s also a fan of The Food Network Channel and knows how to make a mean grilled cheese. When Sam grows up, he would love to be a fireman. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
