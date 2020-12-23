Prescott home saved after garage fire quickly contained

The Prescott Fire Department quickly put out a garage fire that likely saved the residents home on the 1400 block of Eagle Ridge Road, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call for a fire at a home on Eagle Ridge Road in Prescott at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

When the initial unit arrived on scene, Prescott firefighters found a homeowner with a garden hose trying to keep the garage fire at bay, a news release explained.

Fire crews were able to go in and quickly finish off extinguishing the fire. Prescott firefighters then used thermal imaging cameras to verify that the fire and heat did not spread any more inside the walls.

Two engine crews remained on the scene for about 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, the news release stated.

CHRISTMAS TREES

Although the structure fire did not have to do with Christmas trees, Prescott Fire said in a statement that it is a good time for local residents to be smart when it comes to Christmas tree safety.

“Make sure that your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, candles, heater vents or lights,” Prescott Fire spokesperson Jeff Jones said in the news release. “Add water to the tree stand and make sure to top it off daily.”

Jones also said it’s important to replace any Christmas lights that may appear worn.

“Remember to replace any string of lights when they are worn, have broken cords or loose bulb connections. Before you go to bed, always turn off the lights on your tree and be sure to get rid of the tree after Christmas or when the tree becomes dry,” Jones said. “Remember, the best gift that you can give your family is a safe and secure home.”