Church News: Week of Dec. 24, 2020

Unity of Prescott wishes everyone a Merry Christmas! Christmas Eve Candle Lighting service is online only, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 – www.unityprescott.org. On Sunday, Dec. 27, Rev. Richard Rogers leads us in our annual Burning Bowl/Letters to God ceremony online, 9 a.m. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Celebrate with Pastor Matt's "The Word Made Flesh" at our Christmas Eve Services, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Hear Pastor Matt Owens' "Spiritual Habits: The Word of God" on Sunday at 8:45 and 10:30. Masks/distancing required. SolidRockPrescott.org, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott – a ministry on the courthouse plaza.

Alliance Bible Church – We are open! You are welcome! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Dave Parker is our special guest speaker this week. Seating is socially distanced, masks/gloves available and sanitizing stations are provided. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 livestream at www.abcprescott.com.

The spirit of Christmas is very much alive in our community, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church we are celebrating virtually, stlukesprescott.church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Prepare our hearts for the celebration of Christmas, with the coming of the true and eternal light into our world.

"A Collective Exploration of the Meaning of the Holiday Season" is the 11 a.m. program at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Come share what this season means to you, personally and explore our hopes and desires for the coming year. Join us on Zoom via www.PUUF.net select Sunday Services. Scroll to link.

Reflect upon the importance of the Christmas message. Seeing Our Salvation – Through Jesus Christ, we are heirs of God having an eternal inheritance! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. "Closer Look" Bible study. CDC recommendations are followed. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church will be livestreaming Christmas Eve worship at 2, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. on PUMC's Facebook page (facebook.com/prescottumc) and YouTube. Information: 928-778-1950.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meets on Shabbat zoom platforms. Discussing this week: how to reunite our families, communities, factions of our country. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links and details. Consultations and Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Letting go of our burdens of the past year,” Rev. Patty Willis and Vivian Komori ask us to release past burdens to make way for the New Year.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley – In deference to the upsurge of COVID-19, we are closing worship in our sanctuary. Our 10 a.m. worship is available on Facebook and we invite you to join us there. Our food pantry remains open on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Willow Hills Baptist Church – Join us for Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. (Traditional/Blended) or 11:15 (contemporary). AWANA and Sunday School ministries are suspended until January. Christmas Eve services at 3:30 and 5 PM. Learn more at willowhills.church.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Your family is more than welcome to celebrate Christmas Eve with us at 4 p.m. to meet and greet the Prince of Peace, Jesus, the Son of God, our Savior! Sunday Services: Traditional, 8 a.m.; Worship Café, 9:30 a.m.; Praise Service, 11 a.m. 928-772-8845.

Living Free Fellowship — This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Dec. 19 at The Porch at 10 a.m. Information: email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley — Christmas Mass Schedule. Christmas Eve: Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. (Children’s), 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), and 9 p.m. Christmas Day: Friday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m. 928-772-6350.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. For information, call 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m., Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m., and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.