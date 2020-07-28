OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 23
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Arizona reports over 5,000 new known virus cases for 7th day
Yavapai County reports 216 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 confirmed deaths overnight

In this July 28, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday reported at least 5,000 new known coronavirus infections for the seventh straight day as the state's current surge continued to set pandemic-high records for COVID-19 hospitalizations. (Matt York, AP File)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: December 23, 2020 12:49 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1:36 PM

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Arizona on Wednesday reported at least 5,000 new known coronavirus infections for the seventh straight day as the state's current surge continued to set pandemic-high records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state coronavirus dashboard reported a record 4,163 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including a record 972 in intensive care unit beds. The 673 patients using ventilators neared the record of 687 set July 16 during the summer surge.

Only 8% of all hospital beds and 7% of adult intensive care unit beds were not in use and available statewide, according to the dashboard.

The state reported 6,058 new known COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, increasing the state's totals to 473,273 cases and 8,179 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona ranks among the states with the most spread of the coronavirus. It has the fourth-highest rate of new cases per capita in the past 14 days and the fifth-highest diagnosis rate over the past week.

Arizona's seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths both increased over the past two weeks while the state's rolling average of COVID-19 testing positivity decreased, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 5,859.7 on Dec. 8 to 6,119 on Tuesday as the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 40.9 to 100.4 and the rolling average of testing positivity dropped from 20% to 13.6%.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Locally, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more confirmed deaths since yesterday, according to a news release Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 78,000 residents with 10,129 positive cases, 3,699 recovered, and 186 deaths. Yavapai Regional Medical Center West has 75 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 33 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

In other developments, hospital officials in Mohave County said the coronavirus surge in that part of northwestern Arizona was straining the health care system, not only due to the growing number of patients but also because many infected people were hospital staff members, Today's News-Herald reported.

"What that indicates is the surge is real, and we are seeing many more covid-positive patients. That has now transitioned into our own staff from a community spread perspective," said Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell. "Essentially this month we have had 96 staff members test positive - 47 in the last week. About 40 percent of that is bedside support - nurses, nursing assistant and those kinds of people. That has put a little bit of a strain relative to the staffing component."

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

•For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

More like this story

Arizona reports more than 100 deaths; toll from COVID-19 tops 7K
Arizona ties, sets records for virus deaths, hospital usage
Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations; Yavapai County adds 201 cases, YRMC is 111% capacity
Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases
Arizona reports 3rd highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Yavapai County
