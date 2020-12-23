Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Originally Published: December 23, 2020 6:30 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Intelligent and funny, Anthony loves music, dancing and sports – especially football. He also likes to cook and help out in the kitchen, though he’ll never turn down a visit to McDonald’s. A natural-born leader, he has big dreams for the future. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 23, 2020
- Stats: COVID-19 spreading in Arizona faster than anywhere else
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Gov. Ducey lays out schedule for COVID-19 vaccination disbursment in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: