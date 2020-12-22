OFFERS
Watch: Individual caught on doorbell camera involved in suspicious activity, YCSO says

A man is seen approaching the front door of a home in the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley. (Ring doorbell security image)

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 4:50 p.m.

Man caught on Ring doorbell video in Prescott Valley, Arizona Dec. 21, 2020 by Courier Video

On Monday, Dec. 21, at about 4 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 2900 block of Kings Highway East, in the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley, regarding a suspicious circumstances incident.

The resident reported that an unknown man approached the front door of their house at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, then immediately turned around and left after apparently noticing a “Ring” doorbell video security camera, according to a news release. Earlier in the day, the resident read news from the Prescott Valley Police Department about a suspicious person approaching houses in various neighborhoods at night and was concerned this incident could be related.

The description of the individual, based on the video: male, likely in his 20s, skinny, longer curly hair, with a short beard and mustache. He was wearing a long sleeve sweatshirt, hat and jeans. It appears from the video that the man was with other individuals who can be seen in the distance but are not recognizable. A vehicle is heard leaving the area.

There was no missing property or apparent damage to the home.

If you recognize the man in this video, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or report information anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or at www.yavapaisw.com.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information and images provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

