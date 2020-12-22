Pet of the Week: Copper

Meet Copper, an approximately 2-year-old Coonhound. Copper originally came to the shelter as a stray, found a new home, but unfortunately has found himself back at the shelter due to him playing too rough with small children.

Copper is great with older kids. He is house trained, good with cats, and likes other dogs. Copper is a vocal boy who would do well in an active household. He loves food and treats.

If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please stop by the shelter located at 1950 Voss Drive or call 928-636-4223 Ex. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.