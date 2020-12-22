Obituary: Val Rhys Goff

Val Rhys Goff, age 82 died very peacefully on December 13, 2020 at his home, in the presence of his beloved wife Doris and his dog, Molly. Val was born in Dodge City, Kansas on June 23, 1938 of Russell James Goff and Nellie VanVoorhis Goff. He attended schools in Dodge City, graduating from Dodge City Senior High School in 1958. During those years he was an accomplished trumpet player under the guidance of Howard Harms, Dodge City School Music Director. He won the prestigious Gold Star Award, his senior year of high school. In 1958 he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served until he was honorably discharged as Sargent First Class in 1969.

On May 16, 1969, he married Doris Gerber Vogel in Ford County, Kansas, who survives him after a marriage of 51 years. He spent 18 years working for Western Power Electric Company as an equipment operator. After that, he worked for USG 443, mostly as a warehouse manager until his retirement in July of 1999. He was a trumpet player for the Dodge City Cowboy Band until 1978. He was a member of Sacred Heart church in Prescott, Arizona. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Local Yavapai Council 1032. During his lifetime he had many hobbies, music of course, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, kayaking, woodworking, motorcycling, jewelry making and golf cart riding.

Val is survived by his wife, Doris of Prescott; Val’s daughters, Rhysia Williams (John) of Chandler, Arizona and Cindy Conant (Quentin) of Dodge City, Kansas. Other survivors include daughter, Cyndy/Grace of Prescott; sons, Lance Vogel (Jennifer) of Shawnee, Kansas and Shawn Vogel (Al) of Washington, D.C. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid, no services are planned at this time. They will occur in Dodge City, Kansas in March of 2021, where burial will take place. In lieu of flowers please give a helping hand and a smile to someone who needs it, this would be Val’s greatest wish. Donations can be made in his name, if desired to United Animal Friends of Prescott or The Society of St. Vincent De Paul of Prescott, all in care of Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home 303 S. Cortez St. Prescott, AZ 86303.

“Just think of stepping on shore and finding it heaven, of touching a hand, and finding it God’s, of breathing new air and finding it celestial, of waking up in Glory and finding it Home.” Our love and prayers to all of you as you walk through this dark valley.

Information provided by survivors.