Obituary Notice: Kenneth G. Turner
Originally Published: December 22, 2020 8:39 p.m.
Kenneth G. Turner, age 83, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
