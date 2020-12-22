Obituary: Judith M. Wilcox

Better known as “Just Judy,” she made her journey to her eternal home on December 15, 2020 at 4:55 a.m.

She was born in Mt. Iron, Minnesota on August 16, 1940. She lived in Arizona all of her adult life. She spent many years volunteering to help others, even as she battled her own health issues.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. She will be missed by many, but no one more than her daughter, Gail Lowery, who was finally able to be with her again in her last hours.

Information provided by survivors.