Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 22
56.0
Chino Valley closes down town lobbies amid COVID cases spike

Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W Butterfield Rd. (Google Earth)

Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W Butterfield Rd. (Google Earth)

Chino Valley Review
Originally Published: December 22, 2020 3:15 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, town offices in Chino Valley returned to the COVID-19 precautions that were imposed in the spring of 2020.

According to information from the town, after taking the rising number of COVID cases in the area into consideration, Mayor Jack Miller met with town management on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and made the decision to close all town lobbies and buildings to the public, effective immediately.

The closure includes the Senior Center and library. The Senior Center will continue to provide meals to the community by way of takeout and pickup between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

In addition, the Meals On Wheels program will continue to deliver to those participating in the program.

The Senior Center lunch program is open to all in the community, with those 59 and under paying $6 for lunch, and those 60 and older a suggested donation of $4. “But no one over 60 will be turned away,” says information from the town.

“Our community relies on the meals we provide, so we as a staff are committed to making sure our seniors are taken care of,” Cyndi Thomas, assistant community services director who oversees the Senior Center operations, said in a statement.

“This has been a trying year for everyone, but with the support and cooperation from the community and the hard work from our staff and volunteers, we will get through this and be back to in-person service and activities as soon as possible,” Thomas added.

Information about the Senior Center is available by calling 928-636-9114.

The Chino Valley Public Library will be providing curbside pickup and drop-off of reserved items during its regular business hours. Visitors should call for assistance and specific instructions at: 928-636-2687 for the main number, or 928-636-9115 for the Children’s Library.

Curbside service will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Service is closed on Sundays and holidays.

Specific services are available by appointment, via telephone and email by contacting the various departments though the contact info at www.chinoaz.net.

“Following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines on face coverings, social distancing and sanitization procedures by all in the community is greatly encouraged,” said information from the town.

