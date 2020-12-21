Drawing for ‘Old West’ revolver aims to raise money for new Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial

In the ongoing campaign to raise money for a Fallen Officer Memorial on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, a drawing will take place in January for a Bisley Ruger Vaquero 45 Colt revolver.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said the drawing for the original “Old West single-action look, size, feel with the engraving ‘Yavapai County 1864’” will take place live on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

The end date for ticket sales is Friday, Jan. 22. Updates on where to buy tickets is available on the YCSO Facebook page. Only 300 tickets are being sold, and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Checks should be made payable to Yavapai County.

A flier on the drawing adds, “It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure this firearm is legal in their state.” In addition, the winner must successfully pass a federal firearms background check.

Ticket prices for the revolver are: 1 ticket $20; three tickets $50.

All proceeds from the drawing will go to funding the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial and its maintenance.

“A memorial to law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in Yavapai County is long overdue,” says the flier. “The Sheriff’s Office and our partners are seeking donations to make this a reality.”

The memorial bronze is being created by renowned bronze artist Bill Nebeker and will be placed on the courthouse plaza.

For additional information or ticket sales, please contact Chris Wilson at: christopher.wilson@yavapai.us or 928-777-7266.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.