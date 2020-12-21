OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 21
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drawing for ‘Old West’ revolver aims to raise money for new Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial

Enter the drawing for this Bisley Ruger Vaquero 45 Colt revolver. The drawing for this “Old West single-action look, size, feel with the engraving ‘Yavapai County 1864’” will take place live on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Proceeds will go toward the Fallen Officer Memorial memorial bronze that will be placed on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. To learn more, contact Chris Wilson at 928-777-7266. (YCSO)

Enter the drawing for this Bisley Ruger Vaquero 45 Colt revolver. The drawing for this “Old West single-action look, size, feel with the engraving ‘Yavapai County 1864’” will take place live on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Proceeds will go toward the Fallen Officer Memorial memorial bronze that will be placed on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. To learn more, contact Chris Wilson at 928-777-7266. (YCSO)

Originally Published: December 21, 2020 2:32 p.m.

In the ongoing campaign to raise money for a Fallen Officer Memorial on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, a drawing will take place in January for a Bisley Ruger Vaquero 45 Colt revolver.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said the drawing for the original “Old West single-action look, size, feel with the engraving ‘Yavapai County 1864’” will take place live on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

The end date for ticket sales is Friday, Jan. 22. Updates on where to buy tickets is available on the YCSO Facebook page. Only 300 tickets are being sold, and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Checks should be made payable to Yavapai County.

A flier on the drawing adds, “It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure this firearm is legal in their state.” In addition, the winner must successfully pass a federal firearms background check.

Ticket prices for the revolver are: 1 ticket $20; three tickets $50.

All proceeds from the drawing will go to funding the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial and its maintenance.

“A memorial to law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in Yavapai County is long overdue,” says the flier. “The Sheriff’s Office and our partners are seeking donations to make this a reality.”

The memorial bronze is being created by renowned bronze artist Bill Nebeker and will be placed on the courthouse plaza.

For additional information or ticket sales, please contact Chris Wilson at: christopher.wilson@yavapai.us or 928-777-7266.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO’s ‘Fallen Officers Memorial’ fund exceeds goal of $80,000
Memorial to honor fallen peace officers OK’d for courthouse plaza
Fundraising starts for Yavapai County fallen officer memorial
Fundraising efforts to pay for update to Veteran's Memorial underway
Briefs: Prescott Council presentation on Hotshots memorial set for Tuesday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries