609 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 confirmed death in Yavapai County over weekend

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 609 new cases of COVID-19 and one confirmed death over the weekend, according to a news release Monday morning, Dec. 21.

The county has cumulatively tested 77,080 residents with 9,759 positive cases, 3,699 recovered, and 173 deaths.

YRMC West has 80 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 29 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports eight COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Across the state, 3,050,663 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 statewide with 18,674 positive results and 153 deaths since Friday. The state has recorded 461,345 confirmed cases and 7,972 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

Arizona is set to receive more than 119,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine today. Of the 119,000 doses, Maricopa will receive 18,500 and Pima will get 17,000 with the remainder divvied up between the other 13 counties and tribal communities. Yavapai County Community Health Services received an allocation of Moderna vaccine today and will be delivering all doses to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center. The Prescott VA receives their vaccine separately from the county allocation.

CVS Health announced today they will be launching a COVID-19 vaccination program that will reach out to over 40,000 long-term care facilities to provide the vaccine throughout the country. They hope to begin vaccinating 163,000 long-term care patients in Arizona starting on December 28, the YCCHS release said.



YCCHS conducted Vaccine Briefings last week, and the recordings of those briefings are now located on the county health department website at yavapai.us/chs within and at the bottom of the COVID-19 Dashboard.

For providers, emergency responders, schools, long-term care facilities there is now an online form to fill out to provide contact information and the number of staff interested in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available. See the Yavapai County form online at https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053.

INFORMATION

•For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.