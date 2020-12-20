OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 21
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 5,366 new virus cases, 34 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 20, 2020 3:45 p.m.

Many employees in Arizona's second-largest county may be put on furlough for the next three weeks as Pima County tries to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within county departments.

County officials said that starting Monday, about 20% of the county's 7,000 employees will be under a stay-at-home order through Jan. 10.

The county, that includes the Tucson metro area, has reported more than 320 coronavirus cases among employees since the pandemic began with more than 60 cases occurring in the last two weeks.

The Arizona Daily Star also reported Sunday that Tucson Medical Center is canceling elective surgeries starting Monday.

The hospital's Chief Operating Officer Mimi Coomler and Chief Medical Officer Amy Beiter said in a letter to employees that they were halting elective surgeries until Jan. 4 "to address the constrained nursing, clinical and medical staff."

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott announced this week it will also pause all inpatient and outpatient elective procedures at both hospital locations beginning Monday, December 21. Emergent and urgent procedures will continue at both locations.

“This was a difficult decision but one that is necessary due to high COVID-19 admission rates at our hospitals,” Keith Nichols, Chief Operating Officer at YRMC said in a press release on Friday. “By pausing outpatient and inpatient hospital procedures, we manage bed capacity and staffing levels to care for the high patient volumes we are experiencing.”

Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center was at 111% capacity on the West Campus in Prescott Friday and 96% capacity on the East Campus in Prescott Valley, with 15 extra beds added to the West Campus and 10 extra beds added to the East Campus. The hospital is licensed for 133 beds on the West Campus and 50 on the East Campus.

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more related deaths due to the current coronavirus surge.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the statewide totals now stand at 453,597 cases and 7,971 known deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state's 4,104 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported as of Friday was the latest in a string of pandemic-high hospitalizations reported starting earlier this month.

The previous pandemic hospitalization record was 3,517 on July 13 during Arizona's summer surge.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, only 8% of all hospital beds and of ICU beds were available and not in use.

Although many hospitals around Arizona have taken steps authorized by regulators to increase capacity during the pandemic, the state crisis plan's provision to guide clinical decisions on providing care to patients when the system is overloaded and short of staff and critical equipment hasn't been activated.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations; Yavapai County adds 201 cases, YRMC is 111% capacity
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,167 coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths
Arizona ties, sets records for virus deaths, hospital usage
Prescott-area hospitals near capacity with virus spike
Arizona reports more than 100 deaths; toll from COVID-19 tops 7K
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries