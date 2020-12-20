Arizona reports 5,366 new virus cases, 34 more deaths

Many employees in Arizona's second-largest county may be put on furlough for the next three weeks as Pima County tries to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within county departments.

County officials said that starting Monday, about 20% of the county's 7,000 employees will be under a stay-at-home order through Jan. 10.

The county, that includes the Tucson metro area, has reported more than 320 coronavirus cases among employees since the pandemic began with more than 60 cases occurring in the last two weeks.

The Arizona Daily Star also reported Sunday that Tucson Medical Center is canceling elective surgeries starting Monday.

The hospital's Chief Operating Officer Mimi Coomler and Chief Medical Officer Amy Beiter said in a letter to employees that they were halting elective surgeries until Jan. 4 "to address the constrained nursing, clinical and medical staff."

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott announced this week it will also pause all inpatient and outpatient elective procedures at both hospital locations beginning Monday, December 21. Emergent and urgent procedures will continue at both locations.

“This was a difficult decision but one that is necessary due to high COVID-19 admission rates at our hospitals,” Keith Nichols, Chief Operating Officer at YRMC said in a press release on Friday. “By pausing outpatient and inpatient hospital procedures, we manage bed capacity and staffing levels to care for the high patient volumes we are experiencing.”

Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center was at 111% capacity on the West Campus in Prescott Friday and 96% capacity on the East Campus in Prescott Valley, with 15 extra beds added to the West Campus and 10 extra beds added to the East Campus. The hospital is licensed for 133 beds on the West Campus and 50 on the East Campus.

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more related deaths due to the current coronavirus surge.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the statewide totals now stand at 453,597 cases and 7,971 known deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state's 4,104 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported as of Friday was the latest in a string of pandemic-high hospitalizations reported starting earlier this month.

The previous pandemic hospitalization record was 3,517 on July 13 during Arizona's summer surge.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, only 8% of all hospital beds and of ICU beds were available and not in use.

Although many hospitals around Arizona have taken steps authorized by regulators to increase capacity during the pandemic, the state crisis plan's provision to guide clinical decisions on providing care to patients when the system is overloaded and short of staff and critical equipment hasn't been activated.