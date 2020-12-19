Obituary: Jerry Maris

Jerry Maris was born on Oct. 4, 1930, to Charles and Hana Maris in Aberdeen, Washington. He died on Dec. 4, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, from complications after being infected by COVID-19.

He was a Washington native and spent his childhood at Juniper Beach, Camano Island. Later, he lived in Seattle, Edmonds, Everett and Marysville. He had recently moved to Prescott, with his wife, Charlotte, and was enjoying sunny weather and new adventures.

Jerry was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and served after graduating from Cleveland High, in Seattle. He lived in Edmonds, Washington, while his five children were growing up. Jerry married his current wife, Charlotte, in 1978.

Together, they started Silver Lake Auto License after Jerry retired from the electrical supply industry in the late 1980s. They owned and operated the business until Jerry retired in 2000 when he turned 70.

Jerry was very active and enjoyed golfing with family and friends. He made three Hole in One’s while living in the Everett area. He was a avid football fan, loved Dixieland Jazz, travel and road trips. Most of all he enjoyed holidays and vacations with family, especially if it included boating at Blue Lake. He was known for his wry sense of humor.

Jerry and Charlotte were members of Sons of Norway, Normanna Hall in Everett, Washington, for many years. There they had many friends and enjoyed dancing and the numerous Norwegian holiday celebrations.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Charlotte Maris. Together they built a great life and enjoyed many adventures side by side. Jerry is also survived by five children from his first marriage, Teresa Block, Lynn Bannister, Chuck Maris, Pam Adan, and Janelle Maris; two children from Charlotte’s first marriage, Mark Shriner and Matt Shriner, and their spouses. He had 20 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews; and a brother, Jack Maris. Also, his little buddy, Carly, a loving labradoodle who was always by his side.

Information provided by survivors.