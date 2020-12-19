OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jerry Maris

Jerry Maris

Jerry Maris

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 6:16 p.m.

Jerry Maris was born on Oct. 4, 1930, to Charles and Hana Maris in Aberdeen, Washington. He died on Dec. 4, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, from complications after being infected by COVID-19.

He was a Washington native and spent his childhood at Juniper Beach, Camano Island. Later, he lived in Seattle, Edmonds, Everett and Marysville. He had recently moved to Prescott, with his wife, Charlotte, and was enjoying sunny weather and new adventures.

Jerry was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and served after graduating from Cleveland High, in Seattle. He lived in Edmonds, Washington, while his five children were growing up. Jerry married his current wife, Charlotte, in 1978.

Together, they started Silver Lake Auto License after Jerry retired from the electrical supply industry in the late 1980s. They owned and operated the business until Jerry retired in 2000 when he turned 70.

Jerry was very active and enjoyed golfing with family and friends. He made three Hole in One’s while living in the Everett area. He was a avid football fan, loved Dixieland Jazz, travel and road trips. Most of all he enjoyed holidays and vacations with family, especially if it included boating at Blue Lake. He was known for his wry sense of humor.

Jerry and Charlotte were members of Sons of Norway, Normanna Hall in Everett, Washington, for many years. There they had many friends and enjoyed dancing and the numerous Norwegian holiday celebrations.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Charlotte Maris. Together they built a great life and enjoyed many adventures side by side. Jerry is also survived by five children from his first marriage, Teresa Block, Lynn Bannister, Chuck Maris, Pam Adan, and Janelle Maris; two children from Charlotte’s first marriage, Mark Shriner and Matt Shriner, and their spouses. He had 20 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews; and a brother, Jack Maris. Also, his little buddy, Carly, a loving labradoodle who was always by his side.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Jerry C. Maris
Obituary: Keith Adoe Everett Jr.
Obituary: John Gardner Finton
Obituary: Albert (Al) Everett Tuttle
Obituary: Francis Xavier Konsevich

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries