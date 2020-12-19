Obituary: Helen Frances Shannon

Helen Frances Shannon passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 25, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, with her family at her bedside. She was 93. Helen was born in Bexhill-on Sea, England, to parents Harry and Maude Riley. She grew up in both Bexhill and nearby Hastings and with her family, endured the hardships of living on the south coast of England during WWII.

Unlike most local children of the time, she was not evacuated to the north and the family survived numerous air raids by German planes during the early years of the war.

Helen was born into a long line of accomplished tailors and she soon became an exceptional seamstress in her own right. She apprenticed as a buyer within the fashion industry; however, after a few years, she felt a calling toward nursing, specifically to “Join Up and Stamp Out TB!” (tuberculosis).

After the war, Helen worked as TB nurse near Hastings, but then took on cardiothoracic surgical training at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London; an exciting place to be as a young person! She especially loved exploring the museums and attending the theatre in the West End. After taking a few walking holidays in the Swiss Alps, Helen fell in love with Switzerland. She decided to learn French, secured a position as a TB nurse, packed a small suitcase and moved to the continent.

It was there she met Paul Shannon, a traveling American, and after a whirlwind romance they were married on the Island of Cyprus. Helen then joined her new husband in Alexandria, Egypt, where he worked as a geologist for Continental Oil Company. In 1956, a few weeks after welcoming their first child, Margaret, the Suez Crisis forced them to evacuate to Italy on the deck of a conscripted ocean liner. Helen and Paul were then transferred to Montana for seven years and they welcomed two other children, Kevin and Victoria. They loved camping in the Montana mountains and all around Yellowstone and Teton national parks.

In 1964, Paul was transferred to Perth, Australia, probably Helen’s favorite place. Living overseas gave the family the opportunity to travel to many unique places in Europe and the Far East. In 1969, after a limited posting in Sydney, the family was transferred to Tehran, Iran. The Middle East was certainly different, yet Helen embraced the new cultures and traditions and thoroughly enjoyed the travel associated with living in that region. In 1974, the family transferred stateside, this time to Bethany, Connecticut, a quiet picturesque town outside of New Haven. While there, Helen’s talents helped to create the town’s Bicentennial Quilt, which still hangs in the city hall. Thereafter, the family moved to The Woodlands, Texas, where Paul and Helen spent nine years until they retired. During that time, Helen attended Sam Houston State University and earned her BA in Anthropology.

Helen and Paul loved the Western U.S. and decided to retire to Prescott, Arizona, on a hill overlooking the town. They both treasured the Prescott area, enjoyed taking YCC classes and forged many great friendships, especially with their neighbors. Helen continued her interests in anthropology, genealogy, sewing and knitting and always strived to be helpful — right to the end. Each year, she knitted over 150 pairs of mittens, hats and scarves for WIC and local veterans.

She was an avid reader and long-time volunteer at the Prescott Library, refurbishing old and damaged books, a job she truly adored. Helen also enjoyed making clothes and knitting sweaters for her grandchildren and friends and was active in her local church.

Mom was the first to say that she was very lucky to have had such an amazing life. She was grateful to have met “her crazy American,” who gave her extraordinary experiences, the wondrous gifts of travel and adventure, and naturally, her family. Helen loved poetry and among her favorites was one she thought fitting of her own life — Robert Frost’s The Road not Taken. “… Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at YRMC, especially Dr. Francisco Jaume and Mary Miller RN, the staff and the physical therapists at MVRRH, and Maggie’s Hospice, especially Melissa Jones, RN, who took such loving and special care of our mom during the past year.

Mother lives on through her children, Meg Davis (Glenn), Kevin Shannon (Lindsay), and Victoria Makar (Mike); her five granddaughters and her great-granddaughter.

Thank you Mom, for your boundless love and support. Happy travels!

Information provided by survivors.