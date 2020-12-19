OFFERS
Obituary: Bess D. Williams

Bess D. Williams

Bess D. Williams

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 6:17 p.m.

Bess D. Williams lived in Prescott, Arizona, until her death on Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 81, due to end stage renal failure. She underwent dialysis treatments for about 5 years. She was always such a fighter even at the very end.

On Nov. 18, 1938, a daughter, Bessie Darlene Penovich, was born to Paul Penovich and Anna K. Deimer Penovich. She is the youngest child of three half siblings and two full siblings. Bess spent her growing up years is Riverton, Wyoming. She attended grade school and high school there.

Bess married Thomas Dean Williams on Sept. 29, 1956. Out of this marriage Bess and Tom adopted a baby girl, Paula Kaye, on July 2, 1958. On Aug. 28, 1959, they had a daughter, Pamela Kim, and finally, on March 24, 1964, their youngest daughter, Diann Louise, was born. Almost a year later Tom and Bess moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Bess was first of all a mother, homemaker, and a bookkeeper/partner in a rural developing operation. After her divorce from Tom, she became a social worker with Catholic Charities in Prescott until she retired. She had a passion for gardening and could grow anything. Her favorite was growing Shamrocks. She would spend hours in her yard where she felt the most peace. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were so dear to her and kept her going strong throughout the years.

Bess was preceded in death by her parents; her half-brother, George; two half-sisters, Joan and Violet; her full sister, Paula; and her daughter, Pamela Kim. Bess was survived by her brother, Dan, who lives in Springfield, Missouri; her daughters, Kaye Condon, who lives in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Diann Williams, who lives in Ontario, Oregon; her grandchildren, Sharnee Williams and Courtney Williams, who live in Phoenix, Arizona, Lyndsay Holm and Kyle Holm, who live in Mesa, Arizona, and Colleen Condon, who lives in Lake Oswego, Oregon; and her great grandchildren, Finley King, Jacqueline Chavez, Madison Werth, and Journi Holm.

No funeral services will be held as it was Bess’ wish not to. All expressions of sympathy, including, flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity in her name, and cards are welcome.

Information provided by survivors.

